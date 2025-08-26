NPP Chairman Hopeful Vows to Recapture Wenchi Constituency Seat



Wenchi: Mry Richard Kwadwo Adu, an aspirant for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) chairmanship in the Wenchi constituency of the Bono Region, has emphasized the importance of recapturing the Wenchi Constituency parliamentary seat in the upcoming Election 2028. Adu warned that failure to do so would lead to posterity judging the party unfavorably.





According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Adu described the seat as a traditional stronghold of the NPP, expressing concern over the party’s loss in both Election 2020 and Election 2024. As a former Wenchi Constituency Youth Organiser of the NPP, Adu is determined to regain the seat, provided he receives support from the delegates.





In his interview, Adu committed to working tirelessly to bring the parliamentary seat back to the party. He mentioned that the founding fathers of the party would be displeased with the current situation. Adu called for unity and a strong front, urging members and supporters to prioritize the party’s interests over personal agendas.





He stated that only by placing the NPP’s interests first can the party hope to regain the parliamentary seat. Adu stressed the critical nature of winning in Election 2028, reiterating that posterity would not forgive the party for another loss.





Mr. Adu, who also served as an Assembly Member for the Ntoase Electoral Area, remains hopeful that his campaign will galvanize support and ultimately lead to the seat’s recapture.

