Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Expand Oncology Care with 258 Scholarships Across 34 Nations

Harare: Merck Foundation, in collaboration with African First Ladies, marked 'World Cancer Day 2026' by enhancing oncology care capacity through the provision of 258 cancer care scholarships in 34 countries. These scholarships are part of a broader initiative to address the shortage of trained oncologists across Africa.According to African Press Organization, the Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, continues its partnership with African First Ladies and Ministries of Health to bolster cancer care through its Cancer Access Program. This effort aims to mitigate the continent's critical shortage of oncologists by offering one-year clinical training in various oncology sub-specialties and postgraduate diplomas and master's degrees in cancer and clinical oncology, medical oncology, and pain management.Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej (Ret.), CEO of Merck Foundation, emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating that it addresses significant gaps such as late diagnosis and the lack of trained specialists. Through these efforts, new oncologists and cancer care teams are being trained in several countries, including The Gambia, Sierra Leone, and Burundi, where there were previously no oncologists.Overall, Merck Foundation has provided over 2,500 scholarships in 44 critical and underserved specialities, fundamentally transforming patient care and cancer treatment in Africa. The foundation remains committed to establishing multidisciplinary oncology care teams by providing training across a range of specialties, from medical oncology to palliative care.In conjunction with their training initiatives, Merck Foundation launched the 'Ray of Hope' children's storybook and animation film in partnership with African First Ladies. This educational material, available in three languages, aims to raise awareness about childhood cancer and the importance of early detection and access to skilled cancer care teams.Dr. Judith Mkwaila from Malawi, a recipient of the Merck Foundation Scholarship, shared her experience of undergoing a surgical oncology fellowship in India. The training enabled her to become the first and only female Chief Surgeon at Mzuzu Central Hospital, highlighting the profound impact of Merck Foundation's initiative on individual careers and healthcare systems.The foundation's oncology scholarships are pivotal in combating the high cancer mortality rates in Africa, which are attributed to late diagnosis and limited access to care. By tackling these issues, Merck Foundation aims to lead Africa towards a healthier future, as evidenced by their ongoing efforts in cancer care education and awareness.