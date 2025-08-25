Bryan Acheampong Urges Public to Avoid Misrepresentations of His Statements



Accra: The campaign office of Dr. Bryan Acheampong has issued a caution to the public about what it describes as mischief aimed at distorting the political efforts of the Presidential hopeful. The office is addressing issues surrounding a video that has been circulating on social media.

According to Ghana News Agency, opponents have ‘mischievously edited’ the video to falsely suggest that Dr. Acheampong blamed former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the Kusasi-Mamprusi conflict. The campaign team clarified that Dr. Acheampong’s original comments described Dr. Bawumia as a ‘victim of circumstance,’ rather than a source of division.

Dr. Acheampong’s campaign team emphasized his respect for Dr. Bawumia’s leadership and acknowledged his efforts in promoting peace. The statement also highlighted the broader political context, suggesting that tribal tensions were manipulated by opposition forces during the 2024 elections to undermine the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) performance in key regions. This, the tea

m noted, remains a strategic issue that must be tackled with unity and foresight.

The statement further elaborated, ‘Dr. Acheampong’s message is not about division. It is about rallying the NPP around a winning strategy and candidate. His campaign is anchored on unity, transparency, and results.’

The team urged party members and the public to listen to the entire recording of Dr. Acheampong’s remarks to form honest conclusions, rather than relying on sensationalized clips. As the campaign for the 2028 elections begins to take shape, Dr. Acheampong’s team is positioning itself as a movement focused on addressing deep-rooted national issues and securing a decisive victory for the NPP.