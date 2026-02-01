Ghana: President Mahama to Undertake State Visit to Zambia

Accra: President John Dramani Mahama will embark on a three-day State Visit to the Republic of Zambia from 4 to 6 February 2026, following an invitation from his Zambian counterpart, President Hakainde Hichilema. President Mahama will be accompanied by the First Lady of Ghana, Her Excellency Mrs. Lordina Dramani Mahama.According to African Press Organization, during the visit, President Mahama and President Hichilema will engage in bilateral discussions focusing on mutual interests such as the strengthening of diplomatic relations, enhancement of trade and investment cooperation, and exploration of collaborative opportunities within the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). A significant aspect of the visit will be President Mahama's address to the National Assembly of Zambia, where he will present Ghana's vision for a more integrated and prosperous Africa.Additionally, President Mahama will meet members of the Ghanaian community in Lusaka to engage with compatriots residing and working in Zambia. The visit will also feature a Ghana-Zambia Business Dialogue, co-chaired by both presidents. This dialogue aims to showcase Ghana's digital technologies and fintech services to Zambian businesses and government institutions, facilitating economic partnerships and knowledge exchange between the two nations.President Mahama's visit underscores his commitment to an Africa connected through improved transport infrastructure, expanded trade linkages, and the free movement of people and goods. He is a proponent of the accelerated implementation of the AfCFTA, which he considers vital for transforming African economies, creating employment opportunities for the continent's youth, and enhancing Africa's competitive position in the global economy.Before heading to Zambia, President Mahama will depart Accra on 1 February 2026, to attend the World Governments Summit 2026 in Dubai, UAE, from 2 to 4 February. He will travel to Dubai and subsequently to Zambia on a special aircraft provided by the Ruler of the UAE.