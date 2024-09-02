Sekyedumasehene petitions Opoku Prempeh over demolition of buildings of Oti Bonsu



Nana Antwi Boasiako II, Sekyedumasehene, on behalf of the people of Sekyedumase and the Traditional Council, has petitioned Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, over the demolition of some ten buildings belonging to Mr George Oti Bonsu, a native of the community.

In the petition to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Vice Presidential Nominee, the community expressed displeasure, disappointment and frustration over the demolition, which occurred on April 7, 2024 in Accra and urged the Nominee to ensure that Mr Oti Bonsu was compensated.

Nana Antwi Boasiako stated that the entire Sekyedumase was in the state of mourning when the news broke, most importantly because it was between the family of the Second Lady and the community’s son, both being ‘strong’ members of the NPP.

He said the community youth had planned a demonstration to express their displeasure but the Sekyedumase Traditional Council intervened.

‘Mr Vice President-to-be, all we are asking you to do for Nananum and the Sekyedumase people is to intervene for a f

air judgement and possible compensation for the people of Sekyedumase to be at peace with the Party,’ he said.

‘George Oti Bonsu is one of the few citizens of our land who supports the town’s development and he is always keeping the Sekyedumase NPP active. Kindly help us keep the smile on the face of our people again,’ Nana Antwi Boasiako, said.

Source: Ghana News Agency