Election 2024 and La Dade-Kotopon’s blend of loyalty and unresolved issues



Access to healthcare, infrastructure development, and a myriad of unresolved challenges, including stalled projects are expected to influence the dynamics of the voting patterns in the La Dade-Kotopon Constituency.

The Constituency, which covers Cantonment, Labone, La, parts of Osu, Burma Camp, 37 Military Hospital and its environs, is bordered by the Ayawaso East, Ayawaso West Wuogon, Klottey Korley, and Ledzokuku constituencies.

Considered as Accra’s second most affluent constituency, the coastal community has been largely dominated by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) since the beginning of the Fourth Republic.

Apart from the 2000 and 2016 elections, the Constituency always favoured the NDC in both parliamentary and presidential elections.

Like the Ledzokuku and Krowor constituencies, the La Dade-Kotopon Constituency has retained only one Member of Parliament (MP) beyond one term.

Source: Ghana News Agency