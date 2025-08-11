Prof. Eliasu Mumuni Advocates for Improved Welfare for Journalists in Tamale



Tamale: Professor Eliasu Mumuni, Senior Lecturer at the University for Development Studies (UDS), has called for improved welfare for journalists as a means of enhancing professionalism and raising journalistic standards in the country. He emphasized that proper remuneration and better working conditions are critical for journalists to operate independently, ethically, and without undue influence.





According to Ghana News Agency, Prof. Mumuni, who is also President of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) UDS Chapter, made the appeal at a journalists’ hangout in Tamale. The event was organized by Investigative Journalist Mr. Emmanuel Dogbevi for media practitioners in the Northern Region. It brought together a cross-section of journalists to discuss ways of improving professionalism in the media, strengthening fact-checking, and harnessing modern tools, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), to raise the standard of journalism.





Participants at the event explored how to tap into funding opportunities, foster collaboration for impactful stories, and implement strategies to enhance journalists’ welfare and professionalism through capacity building. Mr. Dogbevi, who facilitated the discussion, highlighted that journalism requires skill, dedication, and effort to uncover the truth. He urged journalists to always verify information to avoid being conduits for misinformation, emphasizing the importance of accuracy, fact-checking, and integrity in the profession.





The session underscored the importance of ethical standards, responsible use of technology, and advocacy for policies that protect journalists’ welfare and the credibility of the profession. Participants commended Mr. Dogbevi for the initiative, describing it as a valuable platform for career development and mentorship, and recommended that such sessions be organized regularly.

