Private Schools in Berekum Donate Food and Toiletries to Holy Family Hospital



Berekum: Five private schools in the Berekum Municipality of the Bono Region have presented food items and toiletries to the maternity unit of the Berekum Holy Family Hospital to support the upkeep of nursing mothers and their babies.

According to Ghana News Agency, the schools involved in this gesture are Amos Preparatory, Ebenezer Preparatory, Grace Preparatory Schools, T-Kwarts School of Excellence, Emmanuel Baptist School, and Faith Educational Complex. They donated a variety of fruits such as papaw, apples, and bananas, along with toilet rolls.

At a short ceremony held at the hospital premises in Berekum, Pastor Kwame Badu Gyekye, the Proprietor of Grace Preparatory School, mentioned that the donation aligns with the schools’ social responsibility to give back to society.

Receiving the items on behalf of the facility, Mr. Atta Yeboah, the Internal Auditor at Holy Family Hospital, expressed gratitude to the donors for their gesture and appealed for more support in the future.