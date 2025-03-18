General

Private Schools in Berekum Donate Food and Toiletries to Holy Family Hospital

Web DeskComments Off on Private Schools in Berekum Donate Food and Toiletries to Holy Family Hospital


Berekum: Five private schools in the Berekum Municipality of the Bono Region have presented food items and toiletries to the maternity unit of the Berekum Holy Family Hospital to support the upkeep of nursing mothers and their babies.

According to Ghana News Agency, the schools involved in this gesture are Amos Preparatory, Ebenezer Preparatory, Grace Preparatory Schools, T-Kwarts School of Excellence, Emmanuel Baptist School, and Faith Educational Complex. They donated a variety of fruits such as papaw, apples, and bananas, along with toilet rolls.

At a short ceremony held at the hospital premises in Berekum, Pastor Kwame Badu Gyekye, the Proprietor of Grace Preparatory School, mentioned that the donation aligns with the schools’ social responsibility to give back to society.

Receiving the items on behalf of the facility, Mr. Atta Yeboah, the Internal Auditor at Holy Family Hospital, expressed gratitude to the donors for their gesture and appealed for more support in the future.

Web Desk

Related Articles
General

Ghana must assume ownership of natural resource wealth – IEA

Web Desk

The Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) says it is past time for Ghana to take ownership of its natural resource wealth to derive more benefits for the nation.

According to the Institute, signing new contracts by the government would be required to a…
General

Journalists urged to ensure balanced reportage on gender issues

Web Desk

Journalists have been urged to ensure balanced representation of all genders in all aspects of reportage, both in audio-visual and multimedia presentation of their stories.

Ms Melody Darkey, a Gender Specialist, who made the call, said gender was an…
General

CaFGOAG Celebrates Women in Fisheries on International Women’s Day

Web Desk

Accra: The Canoe and Fishing Gear Owners Association of Ghana (CaFGOAG) has celebrated and honoured the invaluable contributions of women in small-scale fisheries in Ghana and across the world on International Women’s Day celebration. CaFGOAG indicate…