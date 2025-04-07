Opinion Leaders Urged to Stop Shielding Perpetrators of Sexual Abuse Against PwDs



Tamale: Mrs. Shahadatu Nima Abubakari, Northern Regional President of the Ghana Federation of Disability Organizations (GFD), has cautioned opinion leaders against shielding individuals who sexually abuse persons with disabilities (PwDs). She expressed concern that some community leaders defended perpetrators, often family members, without considering the vulnerability and emotional trauma of the victims.





According to Ghana News Agency, Mrs. Abubakari stated that many rape and defilement cases involving PwDs are often resolved at the family level due to interference from opinion leaders. This practice, she argued, constitutes a violation of the victims’ rights and emboldens perpetrators to continue their abusive behavior. Mrs. Abubakari made these comments at a stakeholders’ meeting in Tamale, which aimed to enhance the capacity of law enforcement agencies in the Northern Region to effectively handle Gender-Based Violence (GBV) cases.





The event, organized by the Centre for Research and Development Alternatives (CREDA) with funding support from Norsaac, was part of the Ending Violence and Abuse Project (EVAP) under the Volunteer Cooperation Programme (VCP). It focused on the Sagnarigu, Nanumba South, and Kpandai Districts and brought together government representatives and leaders from the youth wing of PwDs.





During the discussions, PwDs raised concerns about sexual harassment and rape, discrimination in accessing quality education and healthcare, and high unemployment rates. Mrs. Abubakari called for strict enforcement of laws that protect PwDs and guarantee their fundamental human rights. The forum also aimed to identify challenges faced by PwDs in the project’s target areas and develop measures to address them. It served as a platform for agencies to share their mandates, public engagement strategies, and support services available to improve the livelihoods of PwDs.





Mr. Abukari Iddrisu, Programmes Manager at the CREDA, highlighted the need for stronger collaboration between PwDs and government agencies responsible for their welfare. He emphasized the importance of ensuring that cases of violence, particularly those involving young women and adolescent girls with disabilities, receive the necessary attention.





Mr. Inusah Iddrisu, Principal Public Education Officer and Investigator at the Northern Regional Office of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), noted that many abuse cases involving PwDs go unreported, complicating investigations and prosecutions. He pointed out that victims often withdraw their complaints or refuse to provide further evidence, hindering prosecution.





Mr. Bruce Hammond, Head of Social Welfare and Community Development at Nanumba South District, encouraged PwDs to join disability associations to create a unified voice that can effectively advocate for government and stakeholder interventions.

