NPC-Ghana signs MOU with Mayor of Argenteuil



The National Paralympic Committee (NPC)-Ghana has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Mr. Georges Mothron Mayor of Argenteuil-France to support Ghana Wheelchair Tennis (GWT) team.

As part of the MOU, NPC would receive assistance from Argenteuil-France for their pre-games camping ahead of the 2024 Paralympic Games.

The GWT team is currently participating in pre-games training camp, facilitated by the NPC-Ghana with support from the Mayor of Argenteuil in France and the government of France.

Mr Mothron said, ‘We are happy to host the Ghana Wheelchair Tennis team in our city; this arrangement would be available to the team before, during and after the Paralympics games as an exchange between the two countries’.

Mr. Samson Deen President of the NPC-Ghana said the two-week residential training camp, which began on 15-28 July 2024 would be an intense period of preparation for the team.

He said, ‘The GWT team’s unwavering dedication and hard work were truly inspiring, serving as a beacon of commitme

nt in the world of sports’.

Among the players in pre-games camping were, Bridget Nartey, Stacy Konadu Mensah, Daniel Laryea and Bernard Yawson.

