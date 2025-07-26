Golden Arms in Abuja for 14th Africa Championship



Abuja: Ghana’s Armwrestling team, the Golden Arms, has arrived in Abuja, Nigeria to compete in the 14th African Armwrestling Championship, scheduled for July 24 to 27, 2025.

According to Ghana News Agency, the 27-member team was received by Mr. Charles Osei Asibey, President of the Armwrestling Federation of Africa, Mr. Joseph Cudjoe, former Deputy Minister of State and a member of the Ghana Armwrestling Board, and Mr. Kofi Addo Agyemang, Vice President, Ghana Armwrestling Federation.

Ghana, boasting several African champions in its squad, will battle 21 other nations with the goal of claiming the continental title for a second consecutive time. The team includes Daniel Acquah, Henry Otoo, Godwin Sackey, Wisdom Abromekyi, Edward Asamoah, Joseph Tabel, Charles Osei Asibey Junior, Jerry Agyemang Jones, Dodze Assanu, Isaac Hagan, Mabel Yeboah, Blessed Nunoo, Grace Mintah, Linda Akoma, and Prince Afum.

The remaining members of the team are Alberta Ampomah, Selassie Dzakpasu, Afia Entumi Kumah, Winnifred Dodowa

Dodoo, Helena Mills Robertson, Patience Abudu, Florence Boakye Mensah, Comfort Enyo Dunyo, Rachael Lankai, Fidaus Tsere, Rudolph Welbeck, and David Asare.

In a brief session after the team’s arrival, Mr. Charles Osei Asibey encouraged the athletes to build mental and physical resilience ahead of the competition. He emphasized that the Golden Arms’ performance at the 14th Africa Armwrestling Championship should be impactful enough to speak volumes about their excellence. ‘I wish you well and I know you will deliver once again. Make Ghana proud as always,’ he said.