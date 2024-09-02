Ghana’s Kekeli Yaw Dorkenoo selected for Africa Startup Ecosystem Builders Awards



Mr Kekeli Yaw Dorkenoo, a Young Ghanaian Entrepreneur, has been selected as a finalist for Africa in the Youth Ecosystem Builder Champion of the Year category at the Africa Startup Ecosystem Builders Summit and Awards (ASEB) 2024.

The ASEB Awards received over 2,000 nominations from 44 countries across 30 categories as it celebrates outstanding individuals and organizations contributing to the growth and development of Africa’s startup ecosystem.

In a congratulatory email to the nominee, who is part of the top five, the Award Committee said Mr Dorkenoo’s outstanding contributions had set him apart and the panel of judges recognised his significant impact on the African Startup Ecosystem.

Mr Dorkenoo, who is the Founder of Keldork Global Innovations, would represent Ghana in the esteemed category, competing against exceptional individuals from across the continent.?

His nomination formed part of his tireless efforts in fostering innovation, supporting fellow entrepreneurs, and building a thriving startup

environment.

The Judges commended him for his unwavering commitment to the ecosystem and cited his impressive alumni profile and past achievements.

The Nominee told the Ghana News Agency that his nomination came at a time when he was contemplating giving up due to lack of motivation and support.?

‘The recognition has reinvigorated my passion, and I hope to secure contracts to roll out startup programmes for universities and innovation hubs in the country and the whole of Africa,’ he explained.

Mr Dorkenoo said his nomination also enlightened Ghana’s entrepreneurial spirit and innovation potential and expressed the hope to achieve the grand honour at the ASEB Awards ceremony later this year.

He called for support from corporate Ghana to emerge a winner and bolster development in the country’s ecosystem.

Mr Dorkenoo’s alumni profile included the German Falling Walls Lab, Aspire Leadership Institute, University of British Columbia Sauder School LIFT of The Gracedlife Leadership Center, StArfrica Germany, C

limate and Development Knowledge Network Ghana and Regional Maritime University.

Source: Ghana News Agency