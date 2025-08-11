Fourth Goeviwo Festival Concludes with Successful Fundraising Durbar



Adaklu kodzobi: The weeklong fourth Goeviwo festival celebrated by the chiefs and people from six communities in the Volta Region concluded on Saturday with a successful fundraising durbar at Adaklu Kodzobi in the Adaklu District.





According to Ghana News Agency, the participating communities included Adaklu Kodzobi and Adaklu Goefe from the Adaklu District; Tsrukpe from North Dayi; and Goviefe, Have, and Woadze from Afadzato South. These communities are descendants of Togbe Goe, who settled in various locations in Ghana after migrating from Notsie in the Republic of Togo. The festival, celebrated annually on a rotational basis, aims to raise funds for development projects in the hosting community.





Togbe Dzegblade IV, Chief of Adaklu Kodzobi, highlighted the importance of fear and respect for God in combating the menace of galamsey and environmental degradation. He urged the Goeviwo communities to proactively initiate and execute their development projects, emphasizing that unity is crucial for community development.





Mr. Jerry Yao Ameko, Adaklu District Chief Executive, encouraged the chiefs in the Volta Region to follow the Goeviwo communities’ example by uniting for the region’s accelerated development. He assured the people of the support from the National Democratic Congress government and called for prayers for the government. He also led a minute’s silence for the victims of a recent helicopter crash and announced a donation of GHC 10,000 on behalf of Mr. Kwame Agbodza, Minister for Roads and Highways and Member of Parliament for Adaklu.





The festival featured various activities, including hiking the Adaklu Mountain, health talks, cleanup exercises, football, and a Bor Borbor night. Prominent figures in attendance included Togbe Agbi III, Divisional Chief of Goefe, Togbe Apende, Dusifia of Woadze, Togbe Adanu Sakrafo X, Fiaga of Goviefe, Togbe Asemtsra, Fiaga of Have, and Togbe Kwasi Sasraku I, Fiaga of Tsrukpe.





The fundraising efforts successfully garnered GHC67,000 for the community’s development projects, with cultural performances such as asafo, borborbor, atumpani, and traditional war dances enriching the event.

