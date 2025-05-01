Young Talent in Tano North Completes Skills Training in Dressmaking and Tailoring

Tano North: A total of 44 young people in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region have successfully completed a four-year training on dressmaking and tailoring to fetch themselves decent jobs. Mostly young women, the Duayaw-Nkwanta Zone of the Ghana National Tailors, and Dressmakers Association (GNTDA) took the graduates through the employable skills training.

According to Ghana News Agency, at a passing out ceremony in Duayaw-Nkwanta, Mr. Pius Opoku, the Tano North Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), commended the graduates and asked them to concentrate on their craft and build a better future for themselves and their families. He emphasized that employable skills training remained a lucrative enterprise that could lead to financial independence, noting that ‘tailors and dressmakers clothe everybody everywhere.’ He encouraged the graduates to remain loyal to their customers.

Mr. Opoku also advised the graduates to upgrade their skills to cope with global fashion trends and expand their businesses. This approach, he noted, was essential for thriving in the fashion industry and ensuring long-term success.

Madam Linda Konama, the Duayaw-Nkwanta Zonal Chairperson of the GNTDA, urged the graduates to work hard and expand their businesses. She encouraged them to create jobs for others and appealed to the unemployed youth to engage in employable skills training.