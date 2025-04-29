Ghanaian Catholic Community Commemorates Late Pope Francis with Requiem Mass

Accra: Catholic faithful, alongside the diplomatic community and various religious bodies, gathered at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Accra to hold a requiem mass in honor of the late Pope Francis. The event, held on Friday evening, served as a solemn tribute to the life and legacy of the Holy Father.

According to Ghana News Agency, the service was led by the Most Reverend Bishop Mathew Kwasi Gyamfi, President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference, who delivered a touching tribute on behalf of the Conference. He praised Pope Francis for his impactful 12-year papacy, noting that the Pope’s work had touched many lives, including those of the Catholic faithful in Ghana. Bishop Gyamfi highlighted Pope Francis’ dedication to simplicity, solidarity with the poor, and reverence for creation, noting that the Pontiff had walked as a pilgrim, pastor, and prophet.

Bishop Gyamfi further emphasized that Pope Francis embodied the teachings he preached, reaching out to the marginalized, advocating for unity, and building bridges across various divides. He commended the Pope for his efforts in Africa, where he was seen as a brother who condemned corruption and exploitation while promoting peace and hope.

In his sermon, Archbishop Julien Labore, the Apostolic Nuncio to Ghana, described Pope Francis as a leader who championed inclusivity and humility. He remarked on the Pope’s exemplary life and his call for service to humanity with dignity, urging followers to honor his legacy by loving one another and praying for his eternal rest.

Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Foreign Affairs Minister, represented the Ghanaian government, expressing deep sympathy to the Catholic Church’s leadership. He reflected on the lessons of modesty and simplicity learned from the Pope, acknowledging him as a unifier and advocate for the poor.

Other notable figures at the ceremony included Mrs. Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Presidential Adviser and Special Aide, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, Presidential Staffer, Mr. Andrew Asiamah Amoako, the second Deputy Speaker in Parliament, and Mrs. Patricia Adjei, the Deputy Minority Leader. Representatives from other religious bodies, including Chief Imam Sheikh Aremeyaw Anas, were also present.

Pope Francis passed away at the age of 88 on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025. His papal funeral mass is taking place today at St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome, attended by over 50 world leaders and 11 reigning monarchs. The viewing of the Pope, which began on Wednesday, attracted an estimated 250,000 people to the basilica.

Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Argentina on December 17, 1936, was elected Pope on March 13, 2013, and remained the head of the Roman Catholic Church and sovereign of the Vatican City State until his death. His legacy includes numerous awards, such as the Independent Publisher Book Award for Freedom Fighter of the Year in 2017.