Deputy NCCE Chairperson Calls for Unity as a Source of Strength.



Tamale: Mr Samuel Asare Akuamoah, Deputy Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has highlighted the significance of unity among citizens, emphasizing its role as a source of strength and resilience. He urged the populace to stay united despite cultural and religious diversities, stressing that unity, peace, and stability are essential for building a prosperous nation where everyone can live without fear and intimidation.

According to Ghana News Agency, Mr Akuamoah addressed various youth groups in Tamale during the implementation of the second phase of the European Union-funded project, ‘Preventing and Containing Violent Extremism.’ The event, organized by the Tamale Metropolitan Directorate of NCCE, included diverse youth groups, including those with disabilities. Mr Akuamoah stated, “What unites us is bigger than what divides us,” urging citizens to avoid giving violence a chance, especially in the upcoming elections, and to use lawful means to resolve differences.

Mr Imoro Tah

iru, the Tamale Metropolitan Director of NCCE, explained that the event aimed to enhance the youth’s understanding of peacebuilding mechanisms, social cohesion, and community-based strategies for countering violent extremism and arms proliferation. He emphasized instilling patriotism and civic responsibility in the youth while fostering a sense of belonging to their communities. Mr Tahiru also urged the public to prioritize reporting suspicious activities to security agencies to combat crime and violence.

Superintendent of Police, Mr Cosmos Awe, Tamale District Police Commander, highlighted the importance of community surveillance as a shared responsibility between communities and security agencies. He encouraged security consciousness among communities and warned against creating disunity that could facilitate extremist activities. “We must all strive to be one another’s keeper,” he said, urging community members to report unfamiliar individuals to security agencies.

Participants expressed their readiness

to promote peace before, during, and after the upcoming elections, demonstrating a commitment to maintaining stability and unity in their communities.