CLOGSAG Strike Enters Its Second Month with Members in a Dilemma



Kadjebi: The Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) strike action has entered its second month, leaving its members in Kadjebi in a confuse state.





According to Ghana News Agency, while some members support industrial action and want the government to response to their grievances, others said the strike was out of place and a waste of precious time.





Kadjebi District Local Executive, who wished to remain anonymous, alleged that the government was not feeling the impact of the strike because some staff members of the Association were working instead of being at home. He said they were, however, waiting for formal correspondent from the CLOGSAG National Secretariat regarding the next line of action.





Another CLOGSAG member told GNA that he was finding it difficult to understand the CLOGSAG leadership’s stance on the strike action, as the Births and Deaths Registrar portfolio had always been an appointive position. He called on the leadership to soften their stance on the issue to promote industrial harmony.





Residents of the Kadjebi District have also called on the government to bring the aggrieved parties to the negotiation table to find an amicable settlement of the matter as the industrial action is having a toll on their businesses.





CLOGSAG on Thursday, February 20, 2025 declared a nationwide strike action against the appointment of Mr. Samuel Adom Botchway, Registrar of the Births and Deaths Registry.

