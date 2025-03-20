Fortifying Africa’s Financial Future: BFSI Security Summit Hits Johannesburg in 2025

JOHANNESBURG, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Banks and insurance companies across Africa face an unprecedented wave of cyberattacks, with ransomware, data breaches, and phishing threatening financial stability and customer trust. In 2020, South Africa’s Experian breach compromised the data of 24 million individuals, exposing vulnerabilities in the sector. More recently, in 2023, the Medusa hacking group targeted the Malian subsidiary of Bank of Africa, stealing two terabytes of data and demanding $2 million, spotlighting the growing risks continent-wide. With cybercrime costing Africa $4.12 billion annually, the need for robust defenses is clear. IT News Africa proudly presents the BFSI Security Summit – Johannesburg 2025, a vital platform to address these escalating challenges.

Set for Wednesday, May 7, 2025, in Johannesburg, this content packed one-day event is themed “Fortifying BFSI: Cybersecurity Across Africa’s Financial Future.” It will unite cybersecurity leaders, IT executives, and tech providers to tackle the unique security landscape of Africa’s Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector. As AI, blockchain, and cloud technologies transform financial services, they introduce complex risks that demand innovative solutions.

The summit features a powerhouse lineup of speakers, including Galeboe Mogotsi, CISO at Wits ICT; Adebayo Adekunle John, Group Head, IT & CISO at Sovereign Finance Limited; and Sithembile Songo, Group Head of Information Security at ESKOM. Additional experts like Thabani Joyisa, Head of IT Risk at Vitality Global, and Nomakholwa Nontenja, Group Fintech Manager at MTN, will share actionable insights.

Attendees—including CISOs, CIOs, risk officers, and tech enthusiasts from across Africa—will engage in expert-led panels like “Ransomware and Data Breaches: Africa’s BFSI Risks” and “Securing Emerging Tech: Cloud and Blockchain in Africa.” The agenda includes presentations on AI-powered cybersecurity, zero trust security, and data privacy, plus a tech exhibition and networking cocktail.

“Cyber threats are evolving rapidly, and Africa’s BFSI sector must adapt,” said Abe Wakama, Managing Director at IT News Africa. “This summit empowers leaders with the tools and connections to build resilient defenses, ensuring a secure financial future for the continent.”

Sponsorship opportunities are available for cybersecurity providers, tech firms, and fintech innovators. Visit https://itnewsafrica.com/event/bfsi-security-sponsorship/ . Register at https://itnewsafrica.com/event/event/bfsi-security-summit/#register .

