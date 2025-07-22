PURC Prioritises Integration of Bongo into GWL Water Supply Network



Bongo: The water situation in the Bongo District remains a top priority for the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), Dr Shafic Suleman, the Executive Secretary of the Commission, has said. Speaking as part of the working visit to the Upper East Region, the Executive Secretary said the Commission was concerned that despite surplus treated water, the Ghana Water Limited (GWL) was unable to serve areas such as Bongo due to administrative issues.





According to Ghana News Agency, Dr Suleman emphasized that only 43 per cent of the Upper East Region’s water supply capacity is being utilised while communities like Bongo continue to struggle for clean water. He assured that the PURC would collaborate with stakeholders to ensure pipeline extensions reach Bongo and other under-served communities, facilitating their integration into GWL’s operational network.





The visit of the Executive Secretary to the region was part of a nationwide regulatory tour aimed at strengthening coordination with service providers and addressing consumer concerns through direct engagement. During his tour, Dr Suleman met with the Upper East Regional Minister, officials of GWL, and the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo), reiterating the Commission’s resolve to ensure fair and uninterrupted utility services at all levels.





Ms Yaa Frempomaa Osei Mensah, the Upper East Regional Chief Manager of GWL, mentioned that the company has the technical capacity to supply treated water to Bongo and towns like Paga. However, it is awaiting clearance from its head office to take over operations from the Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA). She noted that Bongo opinion leaders have submitted formal requests, and once approvals are given, GWL is ready to connect and serve them.





At NEDCo, Eric Boahen, the Upper East Regional Area Manager, highlighted that the Bawku conflict significantly affects operations, leading to nearly 50 per cent commercial losses due to power theft and safety concerns for staff. He noted that personnel had to be relocated to Bolgatanga, impacting their ability to monitor and maintain infrastructure.





Mr Boahen also reported rising incidents of meter bypassing in peaceful farming areas like Navrongo and Walewale, attributing the challenge partly to perceptions of political protection for offenders. He called for stronger collaboration between government, traditional leaders, and law enforcement to address these illegal practices.





The Regional Minister expressed concerns over the lack of functional streetlights across the region, highlighting the threats to safety and property. In response, Dr Suleman announced that over 23,000 solar-powered streetlights will soon be distributed nationwide by the Energy Ministry, with Upper East set to benefit. He stressed that public lighting enhances security and supports the 24-hour economy, and urged the Ministry to prioritise regions like Upper East.

