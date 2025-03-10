Apostle Joshua Selman to Be Keynote Speaker at iYES 2025 in Ghana



Accra: Apostle Joshua Selman, a renowned Nigerian minister and founder of Koinonia (Eternity Network International), will visit Ghana to partake in the 11th edition of the International Youth Empowerment Summit (iYES) 2025. Apostle Selman would be the keynote speaker for the anticipated event, themed ‘Influence,’ which will take place from March 12th to 14th, 2025, at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) Auditorium in Madina.

According to Ghana News Agency, Apostle Selman, celebrated globally for his transformative teachings on faith, purpose, and leadership, will be the main speaker at the summit’s flagship National Youth Alright Night on Friday, March 14th. Organised by Pastor Brian Amoateng’s iYES initiative, the summit aims to empower young people to embrace their divine callings and become catalysts for change in their communities.

‘We are honoured to welcome Apostle Joshua Selman to iYES 2025. His presence underscores our commitment to equipping young people with spiritual depth and practical

tools to lead with influence. This year’s theme calls them to step into their God-given authority, and Apostle Selman’s ministry will undoubtedly ignite that fire in their hearts,’ said Pastor Brian Amoateng, founder and host of the summit.

Apostle Selman’s participation has generated significant excitement, as his ministry has impacted millions across Africa through his dynamic sermons, mentorship programs, and emphasis on spiritual growth. His session at the ‘National Youth Alright Night,’ slated for 7:00 PM, is expected to draw thousands of young attendees eager to gain wisdom and inspiration from his message.

Apostle Selman would join a stellar lineup of speakers, including Prophet Daniel Amoateng, Prophet Gideon Danso, Dr. Michael Boadi Nyamekye, Ghana’s Defence Minister Dr. Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, business magnate Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, investment expert Abena B. Brigidi (Mrs.), and energy sector leader Mrs. Beatrice Jones Mensah-Tayui.

Also featured is leadership strategist Dr. Frank Ofosu Appi

ah, whose insights on personal development will complement the summit’s focus on holistic empowerment. The ‘National Youth Alright Night’ on March 14th would cap off three days of morning and evening sessions designed to address spiritual growth, career development, and societal impact.

Since its inception, iYES has become a cornerstone for youth empowerment in Africa, blending spiritual revival with practical mentorship. This year’s edition promises to elevate its legacy, with Apostle Selman’s participation adding a unique dimension to its mission.