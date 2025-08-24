Meta Foundation Rolls Out Empowerment Project for Vulnerable Groups in Bawku West



Bawku west: The Meta Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation, has launched a livelihood empowerment project to support 150 vulnerable individuals and 12 groups across three border communities in the Bawku West District. The initiative aims to address socio-economic exclusion and enhance peacebuilding and local resilience.





According to Ghana News Agency, the project targets women, youth, persons with disabilities, asylum seekers, refugees, and Fulbe pastoralists, who often face challenges due to conflict, displacement, and socioeconomic exclusion. It is being implemented in the Tarikom, Sapeliga, and Widnaba communities. The effort is part of the ‘Improving Economic Resilience of Host Communities for Peacebuilding in Northern Ghana’ project, funded by the Government of the United States through the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).





Mr. David Amozebga, Head of Programmes and Partnerships at the Meta Foundation, stated that the project has directly assisted 150 individuals with goats for income-generating activities. Additionally, 12 women and youth-led micro-groups have received vocational skills training, including Tom Brown production, shea butter processing, liquid soap production, rice processing, and traditional smock weaving.





Mr. Amozebga highlighted other interventions, such as mobile phone repairs, tailoring support with sewing machines, and livestock rearing through goat and pig distribution. Fulbe women involved in milk production received processing and storage equipment to improve hygiene and productivity, facilitating their integration into host communities.





The project also addresses water and farming challenges by providing solar-powered boreholes, water pumping machines, and improved vegetable seeds, aiming to enhance food security and social cohesion. Beyond livelihood support, the Meta Foundation has conducted capacity-building sessions on business development and financial literacy for all beneficiaries, alongside community trade fairs to expand market access and foster cross-border trade with Burkina Faso.





Mr. Amozebga emphasized the project’s collaboration with community leaders, local authorities, and security agencies to ensure sustainability and peace in the border communities. He encouraged beneficiaries to utilize the support effectively to improve their lives and families.





Beneficiaries like Ms. Vanessa Ndago and Ms. Abeneme Nposiba expressed gratitude for the interventions, noting the empowerment and income-generating opportunities they provide to support their families.

