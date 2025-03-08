Africa Press Releases

Curia Announces Strategic Refinancing to Support Continued Growth

Curia Announces Strategic Refinancing to Support Continued Growth

ALBANY, N.Y., March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Curia Global, Inc. (Curia), a leading contract research, development and manufacturing organization, today announced it has refinanced its senior secured credit facilities.

The transaction provides Curia with incremental capital and extends the maturities of its secured credit facilities, positioning the business for continued growth, allowing the company to capitalize on the attractive market opportunities in the drug development and manufacturing markets, and advancing its mission of partnering with biopharmaceutical customers to bring life-changing therapies to market.

“The refinancing demonstrates the confidence our lenders and investors have in Curia,” said Philip Macnabb, Chief Executive Officer. “The new credit facility will enable us to continue investing in key growth projects that enhance our differentiated capabilities and deliver greater value for our customers.”

Recent organic growth initiatives include a significant investment in Curia’s Rensselaer, New York, facility to expand commercial manufacturing capacity for complex active pharmaceutical ingredients. Curia has also made a significant investment in new state-of-the-art sterile fill-finish capabilities at the company’s facility in Albuquerque, New Mexico, with further plans to expand fill-finish capabilities at its Glasgow, UK facility that will more than double current GMP batch size.

About Curia

Curia is a contract research, development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with over 30 years of experience, an integrated network of 20+ global sites and 3,100+ employees partnering with biopharmaceutical customers to bring life-changing therapies to market. Our offerings in small molecule, generic APIs and biologics span discovery through commercialization, with integrated regulatory, analytical and sterile fill-finish capabilities. Our scientific and process experts, along with our regulatory compliant facilities, provide a best-in-class experience across drug substance and drug product manufacturing. From curiosity to cure, we deliver every step to accelerate your research and improve patients’ lives. Visit us at curiaglobal.com.

Corporate Contact:
Viana Bhagan
Curia Global, Inc.
+1 518 512 2111
[email protected]

Web Desk

