ActionAid Ghana Stimulates Stakeholder Action Against Child Marriage



Accra: ActionAid Ghana’s multi-stakeholder conference on child marriage has stimulated action against the menace of child marriage and teenage pregnancy as the acts posed a grave risk to the nation’s future. Traditional leaders, representatives from the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU), regional and district level Heads of Departments, and survivors of child marriage, among others, attended the conference in Wa.

According to Ghana News Agency, the conference was held under the theme ‘Addressing the Root Causes of Child Marriage: The Role of Stakeholders’ and was the second in a series of conferences aimed at ending child marriage in Ghana, particularly in the Upper West Region. Speaking at the conference, Mr. John Nkaw, the Country Director of ActionAid Ghana (AAG), emphasized the need for consistent and accountable stakeholder collaboration to combat child marriage.

Mr. Nkaw highlighted that the practice of child marriage continues to be a ‘stubborn and deeply rooted challenge in Ghana,’

impacting the future of many girls. He reported that in 2024, 32 cases of abduction and elopement were recorded in the Sissala East Municipality alone, with 14 girls rescued and reintegrated into their communities. The Upper West Region Health Directorate noted an increase in Antenatal Care (ANC) registrations of girls aged ten to 19 in the first quarter of 2025.

Mr. Charles Lwanga Puozuing, the Upper West Regional Minister, emphasized the need for stronger stakeholder collaborations to safeguard the rights and dignity of the girl child. He expressed concern over the adult responsibilities forced upon many girls by child marriage and reiterated the government’s commitment to addressing the issue through multi-sectoral and gender-responsive strategies.

Madam Charity Batuure, the Upper West Regional Director of the Department of Gender, stressed the importance of proper post-management of survivors of Sexual and Gender-based Violence (SGBV) and their reintegration into communities. ASP Stella Niabi, the Upper

West Regional DOVVSU Coordinator, shared accounts of SGBV cases in the region and highlighted the need for men’s involvement in fighting the issue.

Madam Abiba Nibaradun, the Upper West Regional Programmes Manager of ActionAid Ghana, appealed to influential persons not to interfere in the prosecution of SGBV cases. The conference was part of activities under AAG’s Country Strategic Paper VII, particularly Strategic Priority two, focusing on women’s rights and decent work. It also aligned with Goal 5 of the Agenda 2030, which aims to achieve gender equality and empower all women by 2030.