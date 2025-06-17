19 Suspects Arrested in Kasoa Dominase Over Drugs and Robbery



Kasoa Dominase: Some 19 individuals have been arrested in a major police operation in connection with illicit drug trade and robbery activities around the Kasoa Dominase enclave and the Onion Market in the Central Region. The Central East Regional Police Command carried out the special operation on Thursday, June 12, 2025, as part of ongoing efforts to clamp down on rising crime in the area.

According to Ghana News Agency, a statement signed by Head of Public Affairs of Central East Police Region, DSP Victor Kofi Dosoo, said the coordinated raid led to the apprehension of the suspects believed to be involved in illegal drug peddling and criminal acts within the busy market and surrounding communities. The individuals arrested include Abubakari Ibrahim, Mohammed Awal, Shafiu Salisu, Hamza Amadu, Ali Adamu, Balhani Fuseini, Jamal Haruna, Zakari Abdulai, Abdul Aziz, and Bera Kalidu. The rest are Moro Baki, Anthony Lucky, Razak Yussif, Sumani Issah, Sulley Mohammed, Abdul Salifu, Eliasu Bukari, Kamelo Muuk, and

Osumanu Amadu.

During the operation, police seized quantities of substances suspected to be Indian hemp, along with controlled drugs including Tramadol and Red, which are commonly misused. All 19 suspects are currently in custody and assisting police with investigations, the statement said, adding that the suspects would be processed and arraigned before court soon.

The Central East Regional Police Command commended the officers who conducted the operation and urged them to continue their vigilance and commitment to fighting crime. The statement further appealed to the public for continued cooperation and encouraged residents to provide timely and relevant information that could aid law enforcement efforts in tackling drug abuse and robbery, thereby ensuring public safety and order in the region.