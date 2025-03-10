Lordina Mahama Extends Women’s Day Wishes



Accra: First Lady Mrs. Lordina Mahama has extended best wishes to all women across the globe on International Women’s Day. Mrs. Mahama, in a statement to mark this year’s International Women’s Day, emphasized the importance of celebrating the achievements and resilience of Ghanaian women and women worldwide.





According to Ghana News Agency, Mrs. Mahama urged collective efforts to empower women and girls, stressing the need for equal opportunities in education, healthcare, leadership, and all aspects of life. She expressed confidence in her husband, President John Dramani Mahama’s leadership, to continue advancing women’s issues and achieving gender parity.

