2 Garrison Education Unit and GAFTA Commence Milestone Anniversary Celebrations



Sekondi-Takoradi: The 2 Garrison Education Centre (2 GEC) and the Ghana Armed Forces Teacher’s Association (GAFTA) in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis of the Western Region have launched their 60th and 50th anniversary celebrations, respectively. The event aimed to honor retirees, facilitators, past and active learners for their contributions and commitment to the Centre.

According to Ghana News Agency, the theme for the celebration was ‘Bridging the Gap, Building Futures, 60 Years of Holistic Education’. Lieutenant Colonel Saviour Hadju, 2 Garrison Education Director, emphasized the significant role of education in national development. He praised the staff for their dedication and urged them to continue striving for excellence.

The celebration saw awards presented to six retirees, twenty-six BECE candidates, and six learners who excelled in the French and STEM quiz competitions. Commodore Emmanuel Ayensu Kwafo, Flag Officer Commanding, Western Naval Command, who chaired the event, commended the 2 GEC for i

ts contributions to education in Ghana and encouraged facilitators to continue guiding learners towards success.

Commodore Kwafo highlighted the transformative impact of education on individuals and communities. He described the 2 Garrison Education Centre as a hub for knowledge and character development, fostering opportunities for the future.

Mr. Philip Fiifi Buckman, Member of Parliament for Kwesimintsim Constituency, addressed the role of the 2 GEC in shaping responsible future adults. He advocated for the inclusion of First Aid Education in basic education to equip learners with essential skills for handling minor emergencies.

The Regional Education Directorate also recognized the 2 GEC’s dedication to fostering academic excellence among young people in the Western Region. The Centre is part of the Ghana Armed Forces Education Corps, consisting of fourteen schools across four clusters, with Services Basic School being the first established post-independence.