Africa Press Releases

Zoom to Release Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2025

Web DeskComments Off on Zoom to Release Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2025

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) today announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2025 on Monday, February 24, 2025, after the market closes.

A live Zoom Webinar of the event can be accessed at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET through Zoom’s investor relations website at https://investors.zoom.us. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

About Zoom
Zoom’s mission is to provide an AI-first work platform for human connection. Reimagine teamwork with Zoom Workplace — Zoom’s open collaboration platform with AI Companion empowers teams to be more productive. Together with Zoom Workplace, Zoom’s Business Services for sales, marketing, and customer experience teams, including Zoom Contact Center, strengthen customer relationships throughout the customer lifecycle. Founded in 2011, Zoom is publicly traded (NASDAQ:ZM) and headquartered in San Jose, California. Get more information at zoom.com.

Public Relations
Colleen Rodriguez
Head of Global PR for Zoom
press@zoom.us

Investor Relations
Charles Eveslage
Head of Investor Relations for Zoom
investors@zoom.us

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9350562

Web Desk

Related Articles
Africa Press Releases

Le Musée national de la soie de Chine organise le forum de la Journée internationale des musées autour d’une nouvelle vision du développement

Web Desk

HANGZHOU, Chine, 18 juin 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Le Musée national de la soie de Chine (National Silk Museum, NSM) a annoncé la réussite du forum de la Journée internationale des musées 2022, qui s’est tenu le 17 mai pour marquer le 30e anniversaire du musée sur le thème « Le pouvoir des musées : recherche, collaborations et communauté ». Yucai Gu, directeur adjoint de […]
Africa Press Releases

Le Commandement des opérations spéciales des États-Unis attribue un contrat à Quantexa

Web Desk

NEW YORK, 09 sept. 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quantexa, leader mondial des solutions d’intelligence décisionnelle pour les secteurs public et privé, a annoncé ce jour la signature de son premier contrat avec le gouvernement fédéral américain à travers un nouvel accord avec le Commandement des opérations spéciales des États-Unis (USSOCOM — U.S. Special Operations Command). L’USSOCOM mettra en place Quantexa […]
Africa Press Releases

Malgré une pression accrue des investisseurs, peu d’entreprises rendent leurs rapports sur le développement durable publics, selon la nouvelle enquête de Sphera

Web Desk

De nouvelles données de Sphera révèlent que, malgré leurs promesses, les entreprises ont du mal à mettre en œuvre et à faire état de leurs progrès en matière de durabilité CHICAGO, 30 sept. 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bien que la pression augmente de toutes parts, des investisseurs aux gouvernements en passant par les conseils d’administration, […]