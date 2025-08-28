Ghana’s Ambassador to the Netherlands Hosts Edibeck Consult’s Delegation of Ghanaian Students



Accra: A group of Ghanaian students who participated in a cultural exchange summer camp and educational tour of Europe has paid a courtesy call on Mr. Francis Danti Kodua, Ghana’s Ambassador to the Netherlands. The camp and tour, organised by Edibeck Consult, took the students across the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, and France.

According to Ghana News Agency, the visit provided the students with insights into diplomacy, international relations, and the role of Ghana’s diplomatic missions abroad. Mr. Kwadwo Obiri Ampong, Chief Executive Officer of Edibeck Consult, outlined the objectives of the programme which has been running for the last six years, aimed at fostering education, cultural exchange, and youth empowerment between Ghana and the Netherlands.

Mr. Francis Kotia expressed his delight as this was the first time the Embassy had hosted a group of over a hundred delegates in a single trip. He commended Edibeck Consult for facilitating such an impactful experience and encouraged more initiatives to ex

pose young Ghanaians to global opportunities.

During the visit, the students were introduced to the functions of the Ghana Embassy and the importance of diplomacy in fostering international cooperation. The Ambassador emphasised how diplomatic missions serve as vital bridges between Ghana and other nations, promoting trade, education, and cultural exchange while safeguarding the interests of Ghanaians abroad.

The students had the opportunity to interact with the Embassy’s diplomatic staff, gaining firsthand knowledge of Ghana’s engagements in international institutions and bilateral relations. Discussions covered Ghana’s role in global affairs, including partnerships with the European Union, the United Nations, and other multilateral organisations.

The students were inspired by the career paths of the diplomats, encouraging them to consider careers in international relations and public service. The visit also reinforced a sense of national pride and global citizenship among the students.

By learning about

Ghana’s contributions to international diplomacy and development, they gained a deeper appreciation for their country’s standing in the world. The Ambassador urged them to be exemplary ambassadors of Ghana in their academic and professional pursuits, wherever they might find themselves.

The students expressed gratitude for the opportunity given by Edibeck Consult to connect with their country’s diplomatic representatives and described the experience as enlightening and motivating. Many left with a renewed commitment to contributing to Ghana’s development while embracing their roles as global citizens.

The courtesy call concluded with an invitation for continued engagement between the Embassy and Edibeck Consult.