Zambia Independence Day



On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, congratulations to the people of Zambia on your 60th Independence Day celebration.





This year also marks 60 years of U.S.-Zambia diplomatic relations and our partnership stands strong. We continue to collaborate across a range of issues including developing infrastructure, strengthening governance, promoting regional peace and security, and enhancing food and global health security.





As we build upon the successes of the past six decades, let us continue in our steadfast partnership to make our world more safe, secure, and prosperous.





Happy Independence Day.





Source: EMM/ U.S Department of State





