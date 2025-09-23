President Mahama Pays Courtesy Call on National Chief Imam



Accra: President John Dramani Mahama paid a courtesy call on Sheik Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, the National Chief Imam, at his residence in Fadama, Accra.

According to Ghana News Agency, the President’s visit was in anticipation of Saturday night’s Maulid, a festival marking the birth of Prophet Mohammed. During the visit, President Mahama conveyed his greetings to the National Chief Imam and informed him of his inability to attend the event due to his scheduled travel commitments.

President Mahama is set to depart from Accra on Saturday night for the United States to participate in the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Meeting. This engagement will prevent him from attending the Maulid in person.