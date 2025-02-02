Absa Bank Enhances Water Accessibility in Eleven Regions



Accra: Absa Bank Ghana Limited has commissioned a series of boreholes in eleven regions to provide clean and reliable water to underserved communities as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy. The initiative aligns with the bank’s commitment to being a Force for Good in the communities it serves, focusing on financial inclusion, education, skills development, social change, and environmental sustainability.





According to Ghana News Agency, the commissioning of a fully mechanised borehole at Obom in the Shai-Osudoku District was attended by Mr. Edward Nartey Botchway, Managing Director of Absa Bank Ghana Ltd. He emphasized the bank’s dedication to creating a positive and lasting impact in the communities it operates. “Access to clean water is a fundamental necessity, and we are delighted to play our part in improving the livelihoods of the people of Obom and other parts of the country,” he stated.





The project was implemented in collaboration with Superb Water Services, a borehole construction company. Local leaders and residents of Obom have welcomed the initiative. Mr. Botchway also highlighted Absa’s support for other community development projects, including small business growth, education and skills training for youth, financial literacy, and vocational skills development.





Mr. Dennis Adjannor Nartey, Assembly Member for the Agomeda Electoral Area, who represented Mrs. Linda Ocloo, Member of Parliament for Shai-Osudoku, commended Absa Bank Ghana for the intervention. “This borehole project by Absa Bank is proof that through collaboration, we can address societal needs. Having access to potable water is a significant development for the Obom community. We appreciate Absa’s support and look forward to more initiatives like this,” he remarked.





Mr. Daniel Kaiko, Assembly Member for the Obom Community, described the project as a game-changer. “Our community has struggled with access to clean drinking water for years, and this borehole will significantly ease our challenges and provide much-needed relief to the residents of Obom. We are grateful to Absa Bank Ghana for this timely intervention,” he said.





The boreholes, which are being commissioned across the country, are expected to ease the burden on families by providing dependable sources of potable water.

