Youth Group Urges Government to Enhance Security in Troubled Senior High Schools



Bolgatanga: The Upper East Regional branch of Activista Ghana, a youth organization linked to ActionAid Ghana, has made a public appeal to the government to deploy security personnel in Senior High Schools (SHSs) that have been prone to riots. This appeal comes in response to recent disturbances at institutions such as Zuarungu SHS, Gowrie Senior High Technical, and Sirigu Integrated SHSs, where student riots have resulted in significant damage to school properties.





According to Ghana News Agency, Activista Ghana, which consists of members aged 16 to 35 and has branches throughout the country, submitted a petition to the Regional Minister’s office. This followed a public demonstration in Bolgatanga where members wore Activista-branded T-shirts and displayed placards with messages like ‘Stop Violence in our Schools’ and ‘Say No to Violence’. The demonstration was part of activities marking International Youth Day.





Mr. Rexford Akurigu, the Regional Organizer of Activista, who handed over the petition, highlighted the broader implications of school disturbances, including the disruption of academic activities and increased poverty due to compromised education quality. He urged the Ghana Education Service to allow Activista, ActionAid Ghana, and other organizations to engage students on discipline and non-violent conflict resolution.





In light of the ongoing Bawku conflict, Mr. Akurigu expressed concern over the escalating violence and its spread across the Upper East and North East regions, which poses a risk to both students and the general populace. He acknowledged government and Asantehene efforts to restore peace in Bawku but warned that recent violence could undermine these efforts.





The conflict has led to tragic outcomes, including loss of life and the displacement of vulnerable groups, notably women and children, severely affecting their access to education and healthcare. Mr. Akurigu emphasized the urgency of addressing these issues, particularly the deaths of SHS students, which he deems unacceptable.





Furthermore, Mr. Akurigu called on the government to tackle the infrastructure deficiencies in schools, which often contribute to student unrest. He stressed the importance of taking immediate action to bridge development gaps and improve the educational environment.





Mr. Braimah Murtala, a Director at the Regional Coordinating Council, accepted the petition on behalf of the Regional Minister, Mr. Donatus Akamugri Atanga. He assured the group of prompt attention to their concerns and highlighted the Minister’s ongoing efforts to establish lasting peace in the region.

