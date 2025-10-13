KATON Strengthens Commitment to Education, Donates Vehicle to NTC-Ghana Teacher Prize Secretariat



Katon: KATON, a global digital learning hub dedicated to transforming education through technology, has donated a brand-new pickup truck to the National Teacher Council (NTC) – Ghana Teacher Prize Secretariat for this year’s Ghana Teacher Prize Awards.





According to Ghana News Agency, the donation forms part of KATON’s commitment to promoting digitisation in education and empowering teachers with the tools, platforms, and motivation needed to deliver 21st-century learning experiences. Speaking at the handover, a KATON representative reaffirmed the company’s belief that teachers are the cornerstone of every nation’s development.





‘Our investment in education is an investment in the future. Beyond this donation, we are driven by a mission to make technology accessible to every teacher and student in Ghana and across Africa,’ the spokesperson said. The initiative reflects Katon’s belief that teachers are nation-builders and aligns with its mission to provide technology-driven solutions that empower classrooms and communities across Ghana and Africa.





As part of its ongoing efforts to bridge learning gaps and create digital inclusion, KATON has introduced an innovative virtual meeting platform that offers a seamless, secure, and interactive online experience for schools, educators, and professionals. The platform, dubbed ‘KATON Meets,’ is designed with localised features that enhance collaboration and ensure smooth virtual engagement across educational and corporate environments.





By merging education-focused features with professional-grade conferencing tools, Katon Meet offers schools, businesses, and government agencies a secure, cost-effective, and African-grown alternative for digital collaboration. Through these initiatives, KATON continues to advance its vision of ‘Education for all, no boundaries,’ driving a future where technology transforms teaching, learning, and connectivity across Africa and beyond.

