Mahama Arrives in Singapore for Three-Day State Visit



Accra: President John Dramani Mahama on Monday arrived in Singapore for a three-day state visit. The Singapore visit follows his recent working visit to Japan, where he participated in the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9) in Yokohama, Japan.

According to Ghana News Agency, a statement from Ghana’s Presidency highlighted that the visit aims to strengthen bilateral cooperation, expand trade and investment, and advance partnerships in various sectors such as education, science and innovation, urban solutions, agribusiness, and the digital economy. During the visit, President Mahama is scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

The statement also mentioned that President Mahama will deliver the keynote address at the 8th Africa-Singapore Business Forum (ASBF) and headline a Ghana country-specific Investment and Business Forum. These events are expected to bring together public- and private-secto

r leaders to explore new opportunities between Ghana and Singapore.

Upon arrival, President Mahama emphasized the shared outlook between Ghana and Singapore, focusing on innovation, skills, and enterprise. He stated that the visit would facilitate practical cooperation by attracting Singaporean investment and expertise into Ghana’s key sectors while creating new opportunities for Ghanaian businesses in Southeast Asia.

President Mahama’s delegation includes key figures such as Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Mrs. Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Presidential Advisor and Special Aide to the President; Mrs. Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, Minister of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry; and Mr. Haruna Iddrisu, Minister of Education. Other members include Mr. Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Presidential Spokesperson and Minister of State in-charge of Government Communications; Mr. Simon Madjie, Chief Executive of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre; and Mr. Francis Kwarteng Arthur, Chief Executive of the Ghana Export

Promotion Authority.