World Sight Day Initiative: Kaeme and Bohten Join Forces to Support Health and Livelihoods in Juaso



Juaso: Kaeme, Ghana’s pioneering clean beauty brand, and Bohten, a global eyewear company based in Africa, are joining forces on World Sight Day, October 9, 2025, to deliver an initiative that goes beyond awareness.





According to Ghana News Agency, the collaboration will bring free eye screenings, prescription eyewear, protective wellness kits, and education on eye and skin health to the community of Juaso. This initiative will not only address urgent health challenges linked to mining and pollution, but will also build on Kaeme’s existing work in Juaso, where women have already been empowered with black soap-making skills as a source of sustainable livelihood.





By adding eye health and community education to the mix, Kaeme and Bohten are tackling wellness and livelihoods in one powerful stride. Juaso has long been known for its farming traditions, but years of illegal mining (‘galamsey’) have eroded livelihoods and exposed residents to health risks like dust-induced eye and skin conditions.





Kaeme has already responded by empowering the local community with black soap-making skills through the Kaeme Juaso Initiative, creating alternative income streams where farming has declined. ‘For us at Kaeme, impact must be tangible. It’s not enough to speak about empowerment, we want to measure it, to see women earn, communities thrive, and families live healthier lives. By pairing Bohten’s expertise in eye care with Kaeme’s community roots and wellness solutions, we are giving Juaso more than services, we are giving them tools for dignity and self-reliance,’ said Freda Obeng-Ampofo, Founder of Kaeme.





‘At Bohten, our vision is simple: to create eyewear that empowers people and protects the planet. Partnering with Kaeme allows us to deliver vision care to communities that need it most, while reinforcing the belief that African brands can lead with purpose and drive real social change,’ said Nana Boaten Osei, Co-Founder of Bohten.





The outreach will feature free eye screenings by licensed optometrists provided by Bohten, prescription glasses and eyewear solutions distributed to women, men, and children, and protective wellness kits (eye and skin care) distributed by Kaeme and Bohten. In addition, there will be community workshops on the impact of mining on health, and solutions for resilience and skills reinforcement to ensure that local women continue to build sustainable incomes through soap-making and related wellness activities.





This collaboration is a blueprint for how African-led brands can solve pressing health and livelihood challenges with measurable, lasting impact. The initiative will kick off Kaeme’s 10th anniversary celebrations, amplifying the company’s belief that luxury African beauty is inseparable from community well-being, sustainability, and impact.

