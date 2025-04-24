Abetifihene Urges Mahama to Complete Kwahu Government Hospital

Kwahu: Akyemfour Asiedu Agyemang III, Kwahu Abetifihene and Adontenhene of Kwahu Traditional Area, has urged President John Dramani Mahama to resume and complete the construction of the only Government Hospital in the Kwahu Traditional Area. This call was made during the Second Edition of the Kwahu Business Forum held at Mpraeso Social Centre in the Kwahu South District of the Eastern Region.

According to Ghana News Agency, the hospital project was initiated by President Mahama during his previous administration, but progress halted following a change in government on January 7, 2017. Akyemfour Asiedu Agyemang highlighted that the completion of this hospital is crucial as it would be the first Government Hospital built for Kwahuman, with existing healthcare facilities being mission hospitals established by religious organizations such as the Seventh Day Adventist Church and the Roman Catholic Church.

During the forum, Akyemfour Asiedu Agyemang noted the historical significance of the Kwahu people as merchants and highlighted President Mahama’s vision of addressing entrepreneurial challenges through the Kwahu Business Forum. He encouraged local entrepreneurs to seize opportunities presented by the forum to foster business growth in the region.

On agricultural matters, Akyemfour Asiedu Agyemang praised the President for integrating Agribusiness into the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness, and Industry. He emphasized the vast agricultural potential in the Kwahu Area, particularly in the Afram Plains, and urged the Minister of Food and Agriculture to extend government agricultural policies to support local farmers. He recalled previous government efforts to prepare land and initiate dam projects in the Afram Plains, expressing concern over their current state and urging for their completion to enhance agricultural productivity and employment.

Akyemfour Asiedu Agyemang also noted the significant presence of vegetable farmers in Kwahu South and appealed to the President to ensure the continuation of development projects, which he believes will significantly benefit the local community.