William Sarpong Pledges Equal Advertising Opportunities for PRINPAG Members



Accra: William Sarpong, Managing Editor of Environmental Guide, who is a candidate for the position of PRINPAG Organising Secretary, has committed to ensuring equal advertising opportunities for all members of PRINPAG. He emphasized that he would engage companies, institutions, and agencies to secure fair advertising partnerships that benefit all member media houses.

According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Sarpong also outlined his focus on capacity building and continuous professional development as key aspects of his campaign. He promised to initiate training sessions and workshops in areas such as digital journalism, investigative reporting, safety in the field, and media law to keep members skilled and competitive.

Mr. Sarpong highlighted the demanding nature of journalism and proposed organising annual retreats focused on mental health, networking, and strategic reflection to keep journalists refreshed and inspired. He stressed the importance of unity and inclusiveness within PRINPAG, promising to build an

organization where every voice is heard and every region represented.

Additionally, Mr. Sarpong pledged to enhance internal communication to improve coordination and engagement across all members using digital tools such as WhatsApp and email. He also committed to advocating for greater support for regional initiatives to ensure inclusive national growth.

Mr. Sarpong concluded with a vision of a stronger, united, and forward-looking PRINPAG that serves all its members equally.