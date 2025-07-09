WAYA Raises Concerns Over Violent Crackdowns on Youth Demonstrations in Togo



Accra: The West African Youth Alliance (WAYA) has raised concerns over the ongoing developments in Togo where youth-led protests against perceived Constitutional manipulation and democratic backsliding have been met with violent crackdowns. This was in a statement issued by WAYA, signed by Mohammed Inusah, its Chairperson, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Tamale.





According to Ghana News Agency, the statement emphasized that youth representatives and civil society contacts in Togo have confirmed the protests are driven by frustrations over recent Constitutional reforms perceived to entrench power indefinitely. These developments raise concerns about democratic governance and youth participation in decision-making processes within the region.





Reports from credible international and local sources confirm that the response from state security forces has involved excessive use of force, mass arrests, suppression of press freedom, and tragically, the loss of young lives. The statement condemned any form of violence, whether from state or non-state actors, and called for an immediate cessation of forceful suppression of citizens’ rights to peaceful assembly and free expression.





WAYA acknowledged that some national youth institutions suggest certain protests may have contravened local laws or involved external influences. However, they reiterated that such concerns must not override fundamental rights or justify deadly crackdowns. The statement called on the Government of Togo to respect the constitutional rights of its citizens, ensure accountability for reported abuses, and engage youth in meaningful national dialogue.





WAYA also urged ECOWAS and the African Union to urgently intervene and mediate the growing crisis to prevent further escalation and restore democratic order. They called on all youth organizations in the region to stand in solidarity with the youth of Togo, advocate for non-violence, and demand responsive, inclusive governance.





As a sub-regional youth movement focused on democracy, good governance, and civic inclusion, WAYA expressed its readiness to work with partners, national youth bodies, and civil society to foster peace, democracy, and accountability throughout West Africa. The statement expressed condolences to families of those who had lost their lives and affirmed solidarity with all young people advocating for justice, dignity, and constitutional order in Togo.

