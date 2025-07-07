National Commission on Culture Congratulates Black Sherif, Moliy on BET Awards 2025 Recognition



Accra: The National Commission on Culture (NCC) has congratulated Ghanaian music sensations Black Sherif and Moliy on their well-deserved recognition at the BET Awards 2025. The Commission said their outstanding performance at the prestigious ceremony was not only a testament to their individual artistry but also a vibrant celebration of Ghanaian culture on a global stage.

According to Ghana News Agency, the NCC expressed its excitement in acknowledging their performances as a powerful demonstration of their role as Ghanaian cultural and creative ambassadors. The unique sound, infused with the rich rhythms and narratives of Ghana, captivated audiences worldwide and showcased the dynamic talent emerging from the nation.

Mr. Wakefield Ackuako, Acting Executive Director of NCC, emphasized that Black Sherif and Moliy had not only achieved personal milestones but also significantly elevated Ghana’s cultural presence on the international scene. He remarked that the recognition at the BET Awards was a clear indica

tion of the growing influence of Ghanaian music and creative arts.

‘We are incredibly proud of how they effortlessly weave our cultural heritage into their contemporary expressions, making them true representatives of our vibrant nation,’ Mr. Ackuako stated. He reaffirmed the NCC’s commitment to supporting and promoting Ghanaian artistes who continue to push boundaries and share the country’s diverse cultural tapestry with the world.

Mr. Ackuako also highlighted that Black Sherif and Moliy served as inspiring examples for aspiring creatives and a testament to the power of Ghanaian talent. ‘We celebrate their achievements and look forward to their continued success in projecting Ghana’s rich cultural heritage to even greater heights,’ he added.