Volta Regional Minister Pledges Full Commitment to Regional Development



Accra: The newly appointed Volta Regional Minister, Mr. James Gunu, has described his swearing-in as a call to duty, pledging his full commitment to working with all stakeholders to drive progress, unity, and development in the region. Speaking after his swearing-in ceremony, Mr. Gunu expressed deep appreciation for the opportunity to serve and emphasized his determination to make the Volta Region one of the best in the country.

According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Gunu extended his gratitude to President John Dramani Mahama for the confidence reposed in him, as well as to his family, traditional leaders, and the people of the region for their unwavering support. He acknowledged the significant role of his family, the chiefs, and the people of the Volta Region in encouraging and supporting him.

Meanwhile, a press statement issued by the Minister’s Special Aide, Mr. Bright Delali Kugbeadzor, announced that Mr. Gunu would officially assume office on Monday, February 3. As part of his first official engagement

s, Mr. Gunu plans to hold a meeting with the staff of the Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC) to interact with them and receive briefings on ongoing projects and initiatives.

Following the meeting, Mr. Gunu is scheduled to visit the Ghana Water Company Limited’s workstation in Kpeve to gain first-hand insight into its daily operations. The statement highlighted that the visit is aimed towards ensuring efficient service delivery in the region.