Violence Is Not Strength: ActionAid Urges Youth to Embrace Dialogue



Bolgatanga: ActionAid Ghana (AAG), a Non-Governmental Organisation, has emphasized that true strength lies in the ability to engage in dialogue rather than resorting to anger and fighting, which can derail development. “True strength is the ability to hold dialogue when anger tells you to fight. True strength is protecting the vulnerable when apathy tempts you to look away. True strength is standing for peace when the crowd demands war,” stated AAG during a conference commemorating International Youth Day.





According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Akuka Yakubu, the Upper East Regional Programmes Manager of AAG, addressed the conference held in Bolgatanga on the theme: ‘Peaceful communities, safe schools: The youth as ambassadors of peace.’ The event, marking AAG’s 35th Anniversary, brought together officials from the Regional Peace Council, Ghana Education Service, National Youth Authority, National Commission for Civic Education, Ghana Police Service, and members of Activista Ghana, Young Urban Women’s Movement, students, and the media.





Mr. Yakubu highlighted that the youth are not powerless victims but rather builders of peace, custodians of hope, and change makers. He urged them to become ambassadors of peace in their schools and communities, emphasizing the importance of promoting peace with truth and understanding.





He encouraged collaboration among young people, teachers, parents, community leaders, local assemblies, and the police to ensure peace, noting that peace requires partnership and collaborative efforts. Mr. Yakubu acknowledged the rich culture, community solidarity, and resilience of the Upper East Region but also pointed out the internal challenges of tribal conflicts, land disputes, chieftaincy disputes, and school-related violence.





Externally, he noted the region’s vulnerability to the effects of insecurity in the Sahel, where violent extremism in neighboring Burkina Faso and Mali has displaced thousands, some of whom have crossed into the region. He expressed concern about instances of violence, vandalism, and unrest in schools, specifically naming five Senior High Schools that have experienced disturbances this year.





Mr. Yakubu declared a commitment to ending the cycle of conflict, urging the youth to choose peace over revenge, dialogue over violence, and cooperation over conflict. He stressed that peace must begin in classrooms and communities, advocating for bold steps by the government and stakeholders to address triggers of violence.





Mr. Donatus Akamugri Atanga, the Upper East Regional Minister, in a speech read on his behalf, stated that young people have the right to live in peaceful environments and the responsibility to maintain peace. He advised against violence, noting its detrimental effects on the rule of law and potential to cause chaos and anarchy.

