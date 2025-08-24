Mahama Holds Bilateral Talks with UN Secretary-General on TICAD-9 Sidelines



Yokohama: President John Dramani Mahama has held bilateral talks with Mr António Guterres, the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, on the sidelines of the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD-9) in Yokohama, Japan.

According to Ghana News Agency, a statement issued by Ghana’s Presidency said the discussions focused on multilateral cooperation, Ghana’s economic recovery, and security challenges in West Africa. Mr. Guterres praised Ghana’s active participation in the UN and its commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals. He also emphasized Ghana’s leadership within ECOWAS and the African Union in addressing Sahel-related crises and encouraged President Mahama to continue advocating for regional solutions.

President Mahama reiterated Ghana’s support for multilateralism and called for further democratisation of the UN to improve its representativeness and effectiveness. He highlighted Ghana’s economic recovery, noting that debt restructuring efforts are progressing to ensur

e long-term stability. In addition, the President expressed gratitude to the UN Development Programme for its ongoing partnership, mentioning a recent UNDP-supported orientation for newly appointed ministers as part of the Government’s ‘Resetting Ghana Agenda.’