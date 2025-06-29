Vice President Opoku-Agyemang Engages Female MPs on Affirmative Action



Accra: Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang on Friday engaged female Members of Parliament (MPs) at the Presidency. The meeting was aimed at fostering support for inclusive governance and discussing the enforcement of the Affirmative Action Law.





According to Ghana News Agency, the Office of the Vice President issued a statement highlighting the purpose of the MPs’ visit, which was to offer their support and express appreciation for what they described as an encouraging atmosphere of inclusive and purposeful governance. The MPs emphasized the necessity of the Affirmative Action Law to enhance women’s participation in leadership and decision-making roles.





During the engagement, Vice President Opoku-Agyemang expressed her gratitude for the MPs’ support and congratulated them on their achievements in their respective roles. She emphasized the importance of extending opportunities to the next generation of women leaders, urging the need for mentorship and encouragement to help aspiring women rise to positions of influence.





The statement from the Vice President’s office further highlighted her call for sustained dialogue and collaboration to advance President John Dramani Mahama’s transformative agenda, focusing on gender equity, good governance, and national development.

