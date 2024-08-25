Use moral values to contribute positively to society – Dominion University graduates advised



Graduates of Dominion University College have been encouraged to adhere to the tenets of good values to contribute to the development of the country.

‘Beyond academic excellence, always stay true to your faith and let honesty, integrity, tolerance, and fair play guide you to shape your future aspirations,’ he said.

Professor Nicholas N. N. Nsowah-Nuamah, President, Dominion University College, gave the advice at the weekend during a graduation ceremony.

It was on the theme: ‘Cultivate a Mindset for Success.’

They graduated from the 2022/2023 academic year for degree programmes and from the 2020/2021, 2021/2022, and 2022/2023 academic years for HND programmes.

Prof Nsowah-Nuamah entreated the citizens to eschew all forms of violence before, during, and after the impending general elections.

He appealed to the political parties to exercise constraint and pledge to conduct their campaign in a peaceful atmosphere.

The President admonished the Electoral Commission to conduct free, fair, and transparent elec

tions devoid of untoward situations.?

The University, he stated, was still pursuing its vision of making the College a more postgraduate-centred institution to serve the needs of students in Ghana and beyond.

The Professor said the University had started establishing institute of competence-based education to offer Media Productions, Artificial Intelligence, Computerized Accounting, among others.

Prof Nsowah-Nuamah said the University had established a partnership with Amity University to recruit and provide support services for their graduate and undergraduate programmes.

The collaboration will ensure that the students have access to a broader range of academic resources and opportunities.

The University is among the private universities approved to start the charter process.

He announced that the University had launched five pillars of its strategic plan named the ‘TEASE’ framework to elevate academic and institutional performance. He advised the graduates to embrace a growth mindset and foster a posi

tive attitude.

‘Your success is a testament to your hard work, perseverance, commitment, and dedication,’ he said.

Professor Peter Quartey, Director, Institute of Statistical, Social, and Economic Research, urged the graduates to pursue their dreams and make an impact in society.

He urged them to work as team players and be unique in their professional disposition by being punctual and go the extra mile to meet deadlines.

Prof Felix Hammond, Chairman, Dominion University College Council, hoped to continue to inspire and equip the next generation of leaders with the tools to navigate the complexities of the modern world and make a meaningful impact.? Mr Dominic C.Okeke, who studied Computer Science with Management, won the overall best graduating student.

