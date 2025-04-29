All Nations University Matriculates 739, Announces Fire Safety Engineering Programme

Koforidua: All Nations University has welcomed 739 new students during its 22nd matriculation ceremony in the Eastern Regional capital, Koforidua, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to academic excellence, student development, and nurturing future leaders. The university also announced plans to introduce Fire Safety Engineering and other new programmes, expanding its academic offerings to meet industry demands.

According to Ghana News Agency, the matriculation ceremony, held at its main campus in Koforidua, featured speeches from faculty and distinguished guests, emphasizing the importance of education, discipline, and innovation in shaping the students’ academic journey. Dr. Tracy M. Russell, Registrar of All Nations University, administered the matriculation oath, formally inducting 509 female and 230 male students into the academic community and integrating them into its culture and values.

Addressing both students and guests, Professor Samuel H. Donkor, President and Vice-Chancellor of th

e university, underscored the transformative power of higher education. ‘The University is not just a collection of classrooms and exams. It is a transformational force, so having the University in you, carrying its lessons and values, is a lifelong gift,’ he emphasized. He encouraged students to uphold academic integrity by maintaining curiosity and open-mindedness, urging them to treat every lecture, conversation, and event as an opportunity for learning. He further advised them to plan, stating that proactive academic strategies allow students to ‘invest maximum effort with a minimum amount of stress.’

A breakdown of admissions showed that 553 students were enrolled in the School of Biomedical and Allied Health Sciences, 122 in the School of Business, 52 in the School of Engineering, and 12 in the School of Humanities. Professor Donkor revealed the university’s plans to introduce new academic programmes, including Fire Safety Engineering, Food Technology, and Medicine, as part of its commitment to expandi

ng educational opportunities.

From a humble beginning with 37 students in October 2002, All Nations University has grown to be a full-fledged private institution with more than 3500 students. Currently, it offers a range of graduate programmes, including MBA Accounting, Human Resources Management, Finance, Hospital Management, Information Technology, MPhil Business Administration, MPhil Theology, and MS Cyber Security, catering to students seeking advanced education and specialization.

With the 22nd matriculation setting the tone for a new academic year, the university’s leadership reaffirmed its commitment to nurturing future leaders and maintaining high educational standards.