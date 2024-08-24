Dr Dickson receives Cybersecurity Personality of the Year Award



Dr Osei Bonsu Dickson, a leading Cybersecurity Thought-Leader, has been awarded the Cybersecurity Personality of the Year 2024, in recognition of his exceptional contributions to the industry.

He received the prestigious recognition during the Sixth National Communications Awards held in Accra on Saturday.

The ceremony recognised and celebrated individuals and organisations for demonstrating excellence and innovation in Ghana’s communications and technology sector.

In a media interview, Dr Dickson touted his influential role in shaping cybersecurity laws and policies in Ghana, Africa and across the world.

‘…This prestigious award is a testament to the collective efforts of many stakeholders in advancing cybersecurity regulatory laws and policies to protect the digital ecosystem,’ he said.

Dr Dickson was named among the global top 100 cybersecurity thought-leaders and influencers, this year, for distinguishing himself in the cybersecurity sector.

His expertise has been instrumental in addressing complex

cybersecurity challenges and fostering collaborative solutions towards safeguarding critical information systems.

Since 2021, he has served as the Chairman of CyberX Africa, the largest cybersecurity incident response conference in Africa.

Under his leadership, the conference has become a pivotal platform for discussing emerging threats, sharing best practices, and promoting capacity-building among cybersecurity professionals across Africa.

Dr Dickson has also held several key positions, including Chief Legal Advisor at the National Security Council Secretariat and Director in charge of Legal, Policy, and Security Governance at the Ministry of National Security.

In 2023, the National Prosecution Authority of Zambia honoured him with a plaque in recognition of his contributions to building cybercrime response capacities among Zambian Public Prosecutors in Livingstone, Lusaka.

Similar recognitions from Uganda and various African nations have highlighted his commitment to elevating cybersecurity standards a

cross the continent.

Source: Ghana News Agency