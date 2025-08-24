UNDP Ghana Plants Trees in Memory of Helicopter Crash Heroes



Accra: The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Ghana has planted trees in memory of eight Ghanaians who died in a helicopter crash on August 6. The solemn ceremony, held on the UNDP Ghana premises on Friday, brought together government officials, development partners, civil society actors, and members of the UN family to honour the deceased for their contributions to national development and public service.





According to Ghana News Agency, solidarity messages were delivered by Dr Peter Justice Derry, Chief Director at the Ministry of Environment, Science and Technology, and Mr. Prosper Douglas Bani, National Security Advisor. A minute of silence was also observed in remembrance of the victims. Eight trees were planted – one for each of the departed – to symbolise growth, continuity, and environmental stewardship.





The deceased included Dr Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, Defence Minister; Dr Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Minister of Environment, Science and Technology; Alhaji Muniru Mohammed Limuna, Dr Samuel Sarpong, and Mr Samuel Aboagye. Also among the victims were Squadron Leader Peter Anala, Flying Officer Twum Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo of the Ghana Air Force, who were part of a delegation attending the launch of a government anti-illegal mining initiative.





Mr. Niloy Banerjee, UNDP Resident Representative in Ghana, expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and reflected on the enduring legacies of the fallen. ‘Today, as we plant these trees, we remember lives cut short in service to the nation. These trees will grow as living memorials, symbolising hope, resilience, and the enduring contributions of these heroes to Ghana’s progress,’ he said.





Highlighting environmental stewardship, Mr. Banerjee noted that Dr Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed was a passionate advocate for sustainability and had worked closely with UNDP on initiatives such as the flagship ‘One Child, One Tree’ campaign, launched on World Environment Day, June 7, 2025. The campaign encouraged children nationwide to plant and care for trees, promoting a culture of conservation among future generations.





Mr. Banerjee reaffirmed UNDP Ghana’s commitment to advancing environmental sustainability, good governance, and inclusive development in honour of the eight.

