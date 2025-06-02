U.S. Military Chief Urges African-Led Security Response to Expanding Terror Threat



Nairobi: The Commander of U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), General Michael E. Langley, has called for a united African-led security response to the growing threat of terrorism across the continent. He warned that extremist networks continued to advance toward West Africa’s coastal nations, including Ghana.





According to Ghana News Agency, General Langley stressed that coastal countries like Ghana, C´te d’Ivoire, and Benin were now on the frontline in the battle against violent extremism. He highlighted the significance of African-led solutions in countering terrorism, instability, and insecurity during a virtual press briefing following the Africa Chief of Defense Conference in Nairobi. The conference brought together senior military leaders from over 37 African countries for discussions on long-term strategies.





Headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany, the U.S. Africa Command is one of seven joint-service geographic combatant commands responsible for all U.S. military operations and activities to protect and advance U.S. national interests in Africa. General Langley emphasized the importance of building self-reliance among African nations by addressing the root causes of terrorism, focusing on intelligence sharing, capacity building, and institutional strengthening.





He acknowledged Ghana’s role in pushing back terrorist expansion and highlighted AFRICOM’s support for Ghana, C´te d’Ivoire, and Benin in their fight against terrorism. AFRICOM is shifting its engagements toward readiness for independent operations and promoting military exercises that build regional capacity.





Gen. Langley cited the ‘Justified Accord’ exercise as a model of collaboration, noting the leadership of Kenya, Djibouti, and Tanzania in co-hosting the exercise. He expressed concern over the deteriorating situation in the Sahel, where countries like Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger face daily threats from terrorist networks affiliated with ISIS and al-Qaida.





Addressing AFRICOM’s direct counterterrorism actions, particularly in East Africa, Gen. Langley noted the increased number of airstrikes conducted in support of the Somalia Federal Government. He also highlighted the potential of youth and civil society to drive peace and innovation, sharing a personal experience with a youth robotics team in Algeria.





As he prepares to end his tenure as AFRICOM commander, Gen. Langley reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to long-term partnerships on the continent, emphasizing the strategic necessity of a safe, stable, and prosperous Africa for both the United States and its African partners.

