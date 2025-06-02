No Tobacco Day: North-Dayi MP Calls for Stronger Control Measures



Accra: Madam Joycelyn Quashie, a National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament for North Dayi, has urged the Government to strengthen regulations on tobacco and nicotine products, particularly those targeting the youth. This call was made during an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the occasion of World No Tobacco Day.

According to Ghana News Agency, Madam Quashie highlighted the manipulative tactics of the tobacco industry aimed at recruiting young consumers. She emphasized that behind the appealing packaging and advertisements lies an industry committed to securing its future consumer base at the expense of the youth. She remarked on the devastating impact of tobacco, which not only affects health but also economic productivity and the future of young people.

The World No Tobacco Day, observed annually on May 31, aims to raise awareness about the dangers of tobacco and nicotine use. Initiated by the World Health Organisation, the day seeks to reduce tobacco consumption and promote public health.

The theme for 2025, ‘Unmasking the Appeal: Exposing Industry Tactics on Tobacco and Nicotine Products,’ focuses on revealing the industry’s misleading techniques to attract young consumers.

Madam Quashie provided alarming statistics, noting that a single cigarette contains over 4,800 chemicals, with 69 known carcinogens. She also pointed out that secondhand smoke contains over 7,000 chemicals, including 70 that cause cancer. She urged for the full implementation and enforcement of the Public Health Act (Act 851), which includes regulatory measures on public health-related activities.

The MP called for stricter regulations on marketing and sales, increased public education on tobacco dangers, and expanded support for those affected by tobacco-related diseases. Her advocacy underscores the necessity of safeguarding public health and ensuring a tobacco-free future for Ghana’s youth.