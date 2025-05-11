Two in Custody Over Woman’s Killing at Twifo Kokoase



Twifo Praso: The Twifo-Praso District Court has remanded two suspects in police custody over the alleged murder of a woman at Kokoase, Twifo Praso, in the Central Region. Isaac Arhin and Richard Armah are accused of involvement in the death of Tahiru Zenabu. Their pleas were not taken, and they will return to court on May 21, 2025.





According to Ghana News Agency, police reported that Zenabu was found dead in her room on April 3, 2025, with a cloth tied around her neck and bloodstains on her hands. The suspects were arrested on May 5, 2025, at Twifo Aboabo. Preliminary investigations revealed that Armah, a mobile phone repairer, was arrested after using Zenabu’s phone to call her friend, who reported the matter to the police.





During interrogation, Armah named Arhin as an accomplice, leading to his arrest. Police have retrieved the mobile phone, which is now in custody.

